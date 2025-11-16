Palmer (knee/ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

In his first game action since Week 6, Palmer -- who practiced fully this past week -- should have an opportunity to make his mark versus Tampa Bay, with fellow WR Keon Coleman (healthy scratch, second on the Bills with 49 targets) and TE Dalton Kincaid (hamstring, third on the team with 36 targets) both inactive. Prior to being sidelined, Palmer put up a 14/234/0 receiving line on 20 targets in six outings.