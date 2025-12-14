Palmer (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Palmer, who has missed the Bills' last two games, was limited in practice this week before approaching the contest listed as questionable. In his return to action Sunday, he'll rejoin a wideout corps that also includes Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Tyrell Shavers and Brandin Cooks. In Buffalo's Week 14 win over the Bengals, the team's TEs were targeted a combined 13 times, while none of the WRs saw more than three targets. Prior to his injury, Palmer caught two passes in each of his previous five contests, a rate of production that limits his fantasy lineup viability to deeper formats.