Palmer (groin) was present for practice Monday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Palmer didn't practice Sunday, but the that fact that he suited up for Monday's session and was able to take part in individual drills, per Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News, suggests that his groin injury isn't anything major. It remains to be seen, however, if the wideout will see any action in Saturday's preseason opener against the Giants.