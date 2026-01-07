Palmer (ankle) was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's walk-through practice.

Palmer missed Weeks 13 and 14 with an ankle injury, but up until Wednesday he'd been a full practice participant ever since returning to action Week 15. It's possible this is a new issue, and there's no assurance of a significant role in the playoffs even if Palmer's injury turns out to be minor. Buffalo's depth chart has been fluid apart from Khalil Shakir's role in the slot, but Brandin Cooks and Tyrell Shavers have contributed more than Palmer of late. Gabe Davis and Keon Coleman are the other candidates for WR snaps this Sunday at Jacksonville.