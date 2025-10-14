Bills' Joshua Palmer: Dealing with lower-body inury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Palmer is being evaluated for an apparent lower-body injury during Monday's game against the Falcons, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo Newsreports.
Palmer made a catch over the middle of the field early in the second quarter and was dragged down awkwardly. The injury looked to be serious, but he walked off the field under his own power and was spotted jogging on the sideline following an examination in the blue tent, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports. An exact diagnosis remains unclear.
