Coach Sean McDermott said Palmer (knee/ankle) won't practice Friday and is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard reports.

Palmer is poised to miss a second contest in a row due to knee and ankle injuries after not practicing in any capacity during Week 14 prep. His looming absence will allow the likes of Gabe Davis, Keon Coleman, Tyrell Shavers and Brandin Cooks to see targets alongside top WR Khalil Shakir.