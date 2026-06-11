Bills' Joshua Palmer: Feeling healthy ahead of new season

After working off to the side during OTAs, Palmer (ankle) has been back as a participant during mandatory minicamp, Alec White and Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site report. "I'm feeling a lot better, starting to feel a lot more like myself," Palmer said after Wednesday's practice. "(I'm) close to pre-injury."

Palmer was plagued by the injury for a good chunk of the 2025 season in and out of the lineup and ended up missing both of the team's playoff games, but he's feeling much better as prep for the new campaign gets underway. After posting a disappointing 22-303-0 line in his first season with the Bills, Palmer should be able to play more and do more in his next go-around. However, with DJ Moore, Khalil Shakir, Dalton Kincaid and James Cook all ahead of him in the pecking order, Palmer's upside is probably capped unless the Bills get struck with a number of injuries to their passing game.