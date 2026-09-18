Palmer caught one of three targets for 43 yards with a touchdown in Thursday's 41-31 win over the Lions.

Palmer didn't score at all last season in his first campaign with the Bills, but he's now found the end zone in back-to-back weeks. He's hauled in just one pass in each of the first two games, but he could see more looks if DJ Moore's shoulder injury puts him on the shelf for a stint. Palmer, Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman would likely work as the main wide receiver trio if Moore can't suit up next week against the Chargers.