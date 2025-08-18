Palmer had one reception for two yards in Sunday's 38-0 preseason loss to the Bears.

The Josh Allen-less Bills failed to generate any traction in this forgettable exhibition. All three of Palmer's preseason receptions have come from the arm of backup Mitchell Trubisky while the team protects its franchise quarterback. Palmer has been able to show a good rapport with Allen in camp, as the wideout shoots to carve out a significant role on offense with his new club this year.