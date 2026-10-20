Palmer caught one of two targets for 37 yards during Buffalo's 33-30 win over Las Vegas on Sunday.

Palmer was cleared to return from a one-game absence due to a shoulder injury, and his 17 offensive snaps were last among the Bills' active wide receivers with DJ Moore (shoulder) sidelined. Palmer connected with Josh Allen on a 37-yard pass late in the first quarter to move the Bills into opposing territory, leading to a 28-yard field goal by Tyler Bass nine plays later. Three of Palmer's four catches this season have gone for 30-plus yards, but he isn't a featured part of the Bills' offense and will see his role decrease once Moore is cleared to return. Buffalo is on a bye for Week 7 and will return to action for Week 8 against Baltimore on Sunday, Nov. 1.