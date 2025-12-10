Palmer (knee/ankle) will be deemed a limited participant in Wednesday's walk-through, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Palmer didn't practice at all last week before being made inactive for the second straight time in Sunday's 39-34 win over the Bengals. The wideout's looming limited listing is a step in the right direction, but until or unless Palmer practices fully his status for this weekend's game against the Patriots will remain uncertain.