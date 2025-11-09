Palmer (knee/ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Palmer, who last saw game action in Week 6, was a limited practice participant this week before being deemed questionable for Sunday's contest. In his continued absence, Tyrell Shavers, Curtis Samuel and Elijah Moore are next in line for Buffalo's WR snaps behind Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir. Palmer will target a potential return to action Nov. 16 against the Buccaneers.