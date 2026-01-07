Palmer caught one pass (on three targets) for one yard during the Bills' 35-8 win over the Jets on Sunday.

Palmer played a season-high 63 snaps on offense during Sunday's win, but he had just one catch to show for it. The 2025 season looked promising for the fifth-year wideout after posting five catches (on nine targets) for 61 yards during the Bills' Week 1 win over the Ravens, but those numbers ended up being season highs for Palmer. The Bills hit the road for their AFC wild-card game against the Jaguars this Sunday, when Palmer figures to be a depth option in the passing game behind Khalil Shakir, Brandin Cooks, James Cook and Dalton Kincaid.