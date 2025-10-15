Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday that Palmer (ankle) is viewed as week-to-week, Alec White of the team's official site reports.

Palmer was forced out of the first half of Monday's 24-14 loss to the Falcons with an ankle injury, finishing the night with two receptions for 60 yards. Though Palmer may have been hard-pressed to make it back to the field if the Bills played on Sunday this week, he'll benefit from Buffalo being on bye for Week 7. The wideout will still need to resume practicing in some fashion during Week 8 to have a chance at playing in the Bills' next game Oct. 26 versus the Panthers.