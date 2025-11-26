Palmer (ankle) was limited at Wednesday's practice,

While logging a 50 percent snap share in this past Thursday's 23-19 loss to the Texans, Palmer -- who managed knee and ankle issues ahead of Week 12 action -- caught two of his four targets for 21 yards. With no reported setbacks, his Wednesday limitation could be maintenance-related. The wideout has caught two passes in each of his last five contests, a pace that has limited his fantasy value to deeper formats.