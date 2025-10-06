Palmer caught two passes on as many targets for 36 yards during the Bills' 23-20 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Palmer was held to a 23-yard catch in the the second quarter for much of the game before hauling in a 13-yard grab on the last play of regulation. He was one the field for 35 of 68 offensive snaps (51.5 percent), which was third most among wide receivers behind Khalil Shakir (43) and Keon Coleman (42). Palmer saw nine targets in his Bills debut in Week 1 against the Ravens, but he has seen three looks or less from Josh Allen in each of the four games since. The lack of targets makes Palmer hard to count on from a fantasy perspective heading into Buffalo's Week 6 road contest against Atlanta on Monday, Oct. 13.