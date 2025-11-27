Bills' Joshua Palmer: Misses Thursday's practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Palmer (ankle) didn't practice Thursday.
Palmer was limited Wednesday, so his downgrade in participation a day later clouds his Week 13 status. Friday's final injury report will clarify whether the wideout -- who has caught two passes in each of his last five games -- heads into the weekend with a chance to face the Steelers on Sunday.
