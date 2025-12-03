Palmer (ankle) won't practice Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Palmer was inactive for this past Sunday's win over the Steelers and his looming absence from Wednesday's practice clouds his status for this weekend's game against the Bengals. In his absence versus the Steelers, Khalil Shakir, Gabe Davis, Keon Coleman and Tyrell Shavers led Buffalo's WR corps, with newcomer Brandin Cooks mixing in.