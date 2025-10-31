Coach Sean McDermott noted Friday that Palmer (knee/ankle) won't play Sunday against the Chiefs, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Though Palmer was deemed a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com noted that the wideout was "moving at very light speed" during the session. With Palmer set to miss his second straight game, Elijah Moore, Tyrell Shavers and Curtis Samuel are next in line for the Bills WR snaps that don't go to Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir.