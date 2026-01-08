Palmer (ankle) wasn't spotted at Thursday's practice, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

With Palmer having been deemed a 'DNP' in Wednesday's walk-through, the wideout now has one more opportunity to practice before the Bills assign injury designations for Sunday's playoff opener against the Jaguars. Palmer recorded an 84 percent snap share in the team's Week 18 win over the Jets, but at this stage it's unclear if the wideout is dealing with a setback related to the ankle injury that he previously dealt with in Weeks 13-15, or if his current issue is something new.