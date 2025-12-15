Palmer caught one of two targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 35-31 win over the Patriots.

Palmer was held to one catch for the first time since Week 3, though he's yet to exceed two receptions in a contest since Week 1. The wide receiver finished fourth on the team in receiving yards, while his two targets were his fewest since returning from an ankle injury in Week 11. Palmer will look to be more involved in the team's matchup with the Browns on Dec. 21.