Bills' Joshua Palmer: One catch Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Palmer was on the field for 26 of a possible 60 snaps on offense in Thursday's 31-21 win over the Dolphins.
After being targeted nine times in Week 1 and three times in Week 2, Palmer logged just one target (for five yards) Thursday. While a bounce-back is possible as soon as Week 4 against the Saints, fellow WRs Elijah Moore and Tyrell Shavers combined for five targets versus Miami, while Keon Coleman (45) and Khalil Shakir (42) paced the team in terms of Week 3 snaps.
More News
-
Bills' Joshua Palmer: Paces team with 47 receiving yards•
-
Bills' Joshua Palmer: Records five catches in win•
-
Bills' Joshua Palmer: Gains two yards Sunday•
-
Bills' Joshua Palmer: Two grabs in preseason opener•
-
Bills' Joshua Palmer: Back at practice Monday•
-
Bills' Joshua Palmer: Working through groin injury•