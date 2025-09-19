Palmer was on the field for 26 of a possible 60 snaps on offense in Thursday's 31-21 win over the Dolphins.

After being targeted nine times in Week 1 and three times in Week 2, Palmer logged just one target (for five yards) Thursday. While a bounce-back is possible as soon as Week 4 against the Saints, fellow WRs Elijah Moore and Tyrell Shavers combined for five targets versus Miami, while Keon Coleman (45) and Khalil Shakir (42) paced the team in terms of Week 3 snaps.