The Bills list all of DJ Moore, Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman (foot) ahead of Palmer on their unofficial depth chart for Week 1 posted Tuesday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

During his first season in Buffalo in 2025, Palmer produced a 22-303-0 receiving line on 37 targets over his 12 appearances before missing both of the team's playoff contests due to an ankle injury. Though he was declared fully healthy ahead of training camp, Palmer looks like he may have been surpassed in the pecking order at receiver by Coleman, a 2024 second-round pick who showed promise as a rookie but fell out of favor with the Bills toward the end of the past season. While the Bills retained most of their offensive coaching staff from 2025 with Joe Brady getting promoted from coordinator to head coach after Sean McDermott was dismissed, Coleman appears to be entering the upcoming season with a clean slate and could be prioritized ahead of Palmer, whose need as a vertical threat had already been lessened following the acquisition of Moore.