Palmer caught two of three targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 30-10 win over the Jets.

Most of Palmer's production came on a 32-yard reception from Mitchell Trubisky, who came in for a pair of plays in the first quarter as Josh Allen tended to a nosebleed and again for mop-up duty down the stretch. Despite taking a step back from his five-catch, 61-yard Bills debut, Palmer led the team in receiving yards Week 2, as Buffalo went with a much more run-heavy approach. Palmer has established himself as a top-three wide receiver on the team alongside Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir heading into Thursday's home game against the Dolphins.