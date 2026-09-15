Palmer caught one of his two targets for a 34-yard touchdown in Sunday's 36-31 win over the Texans.

Palmer's only targets in Week 1 came on the last two offensive plays of the game for the Bills. Josh Allen missed the wide receiver on a deep ball he couldn't quite react to before delivering a laser between Kamari Lassiter and Calen Bullock to Palmer for what ended up being the game-winning touchdown. Palmer's 18 offensive snaps prove the wide receiver has some week-to-week upside despite not being a primary option in Buffalo's offense.