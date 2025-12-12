Coach Sean McDermott noted Friday that Palmer (ankle) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Palmer, who last saw game action in Week 12, has been limited in practice this week, and the wideout's Week 15 status won't be confirmed until the Bills' inactives are posted ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If Palmer remains sidelined this weekend, Khalil Shakir, Gabe Davis, Keon Coleman, Tyrell Shavers and Brandin Cooks would be in line to handle wideout duties versus New England. In Buffalo's Week 14 win over the Bengals, the team's TEs logged a combined 13 targets, while none of the Bills WRs had more than three.