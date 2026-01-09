Palmer (ankle) won't practice Friday and will be listed as questionable for Sunday's playoff opener against the Jaguars, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Palmer will thus finish the week with three consecutive 'DNPs,' which clouds the wideout's status for Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. In 12 contests during the regular season, Palmer put up a 22/303/0 receiving line on 37 targets, a rate of production that limited his fantasy lineup viability to deeper formats.