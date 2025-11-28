Palmer (ankle) will be limited at practice Friday and listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

After being deemed limited Wednesday, Palmer logged a 'DNP' a day later, with the wideout's return to a limited session Friday offering hope that he could be available this weekend. Palmer -- who recorded a 50 percent snap share in Week 12 -- has caught two passes in each of his last five contests -- a pace that limits his fantasy utility to deeper formats.