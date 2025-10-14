Palmer is questionable to return to Monday's game against Atlanta due to an ankle injury, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Palmer had his leg twisted awkwardly while being tackled on a catch early in the second quarter. He was able to walk off the field under his own power and was evaluated in the medical tent. Palmer has since been spotted running up and down the sideline, though it's unclear if he'll be able to return to Monday's contest.