Palmer caught two of five targets for 17 yards in the Bills' 44-32 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

It was Palmer's first action since Week 6, as he dealt with knee and ankle injuries. He played just 50 percent of the offensive snaps against Tampa Bay, the same amount as Curtis Samuel, as the duo worked behind both Khalil Shakir (54 percent) and Tyrell Shavers (54 percent) in a wide-receiver rotation that did not include Keon Coleman, who was inactive. In a Buffalo offense that spreads the ball around to 10 players most weeks, it's impossible to trust any of the team's pass-catchers behind Shakir and, when healthy, tight end Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) as fantasy starters.