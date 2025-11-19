Palmer (knee/ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and does not carry an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Texans.

Palmer was limited due to knee and ankle injuries Monday and Tuesday, but he'll be available Thursday to potentially take advantage of absences elsewhere in Buffalo's receiving corps. Top tight end Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) will not suit up on the road versus Houston, while depth wideouts Curtis Samuel (elbow/neck) and Mecole Hardman (calf) will also be unavailable. Palmer returned to action from a three-game absence Week 11 versus Tampa Bay, securing two of five targets for 17 yards.