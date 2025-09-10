Palmer caught five of nine targets for 61 yards in Sunday's 41-40 win over the Ravens.

Palmer played a solid 62 percent of the Bills' offensive snaps Sunday while operating as Buffalo's No. 3 wide receiver behind Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir, who finished with snap percentages of 88 and 75 percent, respectively. Additionally, the veteran wideout's nine targets were tied for the second-highest total among all Bills pass catchers. Though he may prove to be an inconsistent producer based on his role in an offense flush with playmakers, Palmer has proven that he is a trusted target of Josh Allen in his regular season debut with Buffalo. Palmer will look to build upon his performance when the Bills visit the Jets in Week 2.