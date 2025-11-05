Palmer (knee/ankle) will be limited at practice Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Palmer, who last suited up in Week 6, was also limited this past Thursday and Friday, with the wideout now having two more chances to upgrade his participation level ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins. If Palmer ends up limited or remains sidelined this weekend, Tyrell Shavers, Curtis Samuel and Elijah Moore would be next in line for WR snaps behind Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir.