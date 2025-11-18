Palmer (knee/ankle) was a limited participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice.

Palmer has been listed as limited on both of the Bills' first two Week 12 injury report, but the team hasn't provided an indication that he experienced a setback in his recovery from the knee or ankle issue after he returned from a three-game absence to play 27 snaps in this past Sunday's 44-32 win over the Buccaneers. The veteran wideout is likely just getting some extra maintenance on a short week, and the expectation is that he'll be available for Thursday's game against the Texans.