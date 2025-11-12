Palmer (knee/ankle) is in line to practice fully Wednesday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Palmer last saw game action in Week 6, but his looming return to full participation puts him on the right track ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. If he is indeed able to return this weekend, Palmer would bolster a Buffalo passing attack that may be without TE Dalton Kincaid (hamstring), who won't practice Wednesday. Meanwhile, fellow WR Khalil Shakir is managing a rib issue that will limit him to begin the week.