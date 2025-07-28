Palmer and Bills QB Josh Allen have connected a number of times during the first week of training camp, Alex Brasky of Bills Digest reports.

Signed to a three-year, $36 million contract this offseason, Palmer seems to not only be running with the starters but also seeing his fair share of passes, especially downfield. There have also been optimistic reports on Keon Coleman, to be fair, and slot man Khalil Shakir has the most secure role among Buffalo's wideouts. Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic calls Palmer a "sneaky candidate" to play the most snaps among Buffalo's wide receivers, noting that he was a "magnet" for Josh Allen the first few days of training camp.