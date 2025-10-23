Palmer (ankle) did not practice Thursday.

Palmer has yet to practice in any capacity since sustaining an ankle injury during Buffalo's loss to the Falcons in Week 6. For any chance of being cleared to play Sunday on the road against Carolina, he'll almost certainly need to get back on the practice field as at least a limited participant Friday. Curtis Samuel (ribs), who has been limited in practice, will stand to handle an expanded role on offense if Palmer misses time.