Palmer caught two of three targets for 25 yards in the Bills' 31-19 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Palmer's playing time has dwindled in recent weeks; after playing over 62 percent of the snaps in Week 1 against the Ravens, Palmer's snap share has dipped in each game since, with Palmer playing just 25 percent of the offensive snaps against New Orleans. In a Buffalo offense that likes to cycle through its receivers and tight ends throughout the course of a game, Palmer holds minimal fantasy value unless injuries crop up ahead of him on the depth chart.