Palmer (knee/ankle) took part in practice Thursday, though he was "moving at very light speed," Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Palmer hurt his ankle in a Monday night game versus Atlanta on Oct. 13. The Bills were on bye the following week, but Palmer didn't practice at all in the week that followed and missed this past Sunday's win over Carolina. It sounds like Palmer is doing better since he was able to do some work Thursday, but Getzenberg's depiction of his movement suggests that the wideout could find it challenging to be ready for Sunday's clash against Kansas City.