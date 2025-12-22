Palmer caught his lone target for two yards in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Browns.

Since returning from injury in the Bills' Week 15 win over the Patriots, Palmer has caught two of three targets for just 18 yards. However, he's played the third-most offensive snaps (58) amongst Buffalo wideouts during that span, trailing Khalil Shakir (72) and Tyrell Shavers (64). Palmer likely won't carry much fantasy value in the Week 17 matchup against the Eagles, despite playing as one of the Bills' top wide receivers.