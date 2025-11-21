Palmer caught two of four targets for 21 yards in Thursday's 23-19 loss to the Texans.

Palmer played exactly half of Buffalo's 66 snaps on offense, behind Khalil Shakir (67 percent) and Gabe Davis (55 percent) but ahead of Elijah Moore (41 percent) and Tyrell Shavers (39 percent) while Keon Coleman (coach's decision) was inactive for a second consecutive game. Palmer and Shakir linked up for a drive-extending lateral to convert fourth-and-27 on Buffalo's final possession, as Palmer caught an 11-yard pass and found Shakir in-stride behind him for an additional 33-yard gain. Josh Allen was picked off four plays later as the Bills dropped to 7-4 ahead of a Week 13 trip to Pittsburgh.