Palmer caught two of three targets for 21 yards in Saturday's 34-25 preseason loss to the Giants.

All three targets came with Mitchell Trubisky under center, as Josh Allen sat out Buffalo's first exhibition contest. Palmer has been getting some buzz in training camp as a receiver who can provide Allen with a deep threat to complement Khalil Shakir and Dalton Kincaid underneath, but the former Charger may not get much of a chance to show chemistry with his new starting QB in the preseason. Palmer's best campaign while catching passes from Justin Herbert came in 2022, when he turned 107 targets into 72 catches for 769 yards and three TDs over 16 regular-season games.