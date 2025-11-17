Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Palmer (undisclosed) will be limited in practice, Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard reports.

Palmer appears to have emerged from Buffalo's 44-32 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday, in which he caught two of five targets for 17 yards, at less than full health. Monday's official practice report will reveal the nature of his injury. The Bills are hosting a walkthrough session Monday, so the extent of Palmer's on-field activity Tuesday and Wednesday figures to be more telling as to his odds of gaining clearance in time to suit up on the road against Houston on Thursday.