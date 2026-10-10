Palmer (shoulder) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Rams, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.

Palmer popped up on Friday's injury report as a limited participant due to a shoulder issue, which appears to be severe enough for him to miss his first game of the season. With DJ Moore (shoulder) listed as questionable, the Bills' top pass catching options could be Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman and Dalton Kincaid, and rookie Skyler Bell is expected to make his NFL debut after being a healthy scratch in each of the first four games of the regular season, per Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic. Palmer's next chance to play is Week 6 against the Raiders on Sunday, Oct. 18.