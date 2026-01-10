Palmer (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's AFC wild-card game against the Jaguars.

Palmer was held out of practice all week due to an ankle injury, which is severe enough for the veteran wideout to be sidelined for the Bills' playoff opener. With Palmer sidelined, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports that Keon Coleman -- who was a healthy inactive in four of the Bills' final eight games of the regular season -- is expected to be active against Jacksonville. Brandin Cooks and Tyrell Shavers are also in line for more snaps on offense in Palmer's absence.