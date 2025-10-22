Bills coach Sean McDermott said Palmer (ankle) will not practice Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Palmer's absence from practice is no surprise, given that he's been labeled week-to-week after suffering a hamstring injury that forced him out of Buffalo's loss to the Falcons in Week 6 early. The veteran wideout could have a chance to suit up Sunday against the Panthers if he's able to resume practicing on at least a limited basis Thursday and/or Friday.