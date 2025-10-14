Palmer (ankle) has been ruled out for the rest of Monday's game against the Falcons, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Palmer was injured early in the second quarter after being tackled awkwardly. He was able to jog on the sideline after being evaluated, but he ultimately won't return after logging two catches for 60 yards. The Bills will head into their bye following Monday's game, so it's possible Palmer isn't forced to miss any additional time.