Palmer isn't practicing Sunday due to a groin injury, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.

Palmer has had a promising start to training camp after signing a three-year contract with Buffalo in the offseason, but he's hit at least a minor roadblock with the groin issue. The Bills also announced Sunday that No. 1 wideout Khalil Shakir is week-to-week due to a high-ankle sprain, per Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo, so Keon Coleman and Elijah Moore are the team's top receivers who are currently healthy. It's not yet clear how many practices Palmer might miss as he works through the groin injury.