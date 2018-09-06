Bills' Julian Stanford: Another missed practice
Stanford (nose) missed practice for a second straight day Thursday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
The backup linebacker will be iffy to play in the opener Sunday in Baltimore, though the defense is relatively healthy otherwise so his potential absence wouldn't be as big of a deal as it would be later in the season.
