Bills' Julian Stanford: Extra snaps in Week 9
Stanford will likely have a bigger role Sunday against the Bears with teammate Tremaine Edmunds ruled out for the contest with a concussion.
That makes Stanford the middle linebacker for this one, though it's not a certainty he'll be in the field for every defensive play like the insanely athletic Edmunds. Still, Stanford should be a cheap source of tackles and we'd be shocked if he didn't set a new season high in the category, with his previous being two as a spot sub following Edmunds' departure Monday night.
